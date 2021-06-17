Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 97 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $599.60 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.11 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $591.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

