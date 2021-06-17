Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.