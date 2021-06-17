Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.56. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.02 and a 52 week high of $285.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

