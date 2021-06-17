Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 512.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.