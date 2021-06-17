Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 29,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,541,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 44,745 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $2,629,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 422,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 145,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

