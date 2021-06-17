MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $579,754.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $579,754.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00007925 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,707,493 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

