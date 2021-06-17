Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

TSE:MDI traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,055. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$3.42 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$729.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.78.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

