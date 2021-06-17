Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 13th total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,186,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

