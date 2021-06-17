Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNGPF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.