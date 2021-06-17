ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

MANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.