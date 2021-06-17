Manuel J. Mehos Sells 15,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

