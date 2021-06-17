Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.86.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$17.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.89.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4413989 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

