Manx Financial Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.17 (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MFX opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.92. Manx Financial Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.25 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of £9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
