Manx Financial Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.17 (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MFX opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.92. Manx Financial Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.25 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of £9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

Manx Financial Group Company Profile

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange brokerage services.

