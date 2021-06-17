Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.66. 5,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 198,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $654.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

