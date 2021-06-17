Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $139.71 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

