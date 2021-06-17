Maxcoin Price Hits $0.0063 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $386,115.52 and $156.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,362.93 or 1.00192933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00437470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00338033 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.15 or 0.00809798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00085883 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

