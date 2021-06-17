Maxim Group Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$160.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from C$143.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.44.

WSP Global stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $117.32.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

