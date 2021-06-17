Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.20

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 2349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.
MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.
The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22.
In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
