Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.20

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 2349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

