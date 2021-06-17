McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) SVP Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 450 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCK opened at $191.42 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.82.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC raised its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.