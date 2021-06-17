Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,680 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64.

On Thursday, April 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $361,022.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. 1,148,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,809. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Medallia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Medallia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 48,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Medallia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

