Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Medicure stock remained flat at $$0.91 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13. Medicure has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

