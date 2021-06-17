MediShares Price Down 20% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $370,488.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.00773438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042652 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

