Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 15,706 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,380,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.

MEDP stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.48. 4,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,946. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.27.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Truist boosted their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.