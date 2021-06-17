Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 15,706 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,380,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74.
- On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.
MEDP stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.48. 4,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,946. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.27.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Truist boosted their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.