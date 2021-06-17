Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.58. The stock had a trading volume of 138,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,601. The company has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

