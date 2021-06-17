Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

EXEL stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock worth $8,529,595. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.