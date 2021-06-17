Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,956,000 after buying an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 955,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,448,000 after buying an additional 207,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

