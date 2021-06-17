Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $820,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $261,586,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after buying an additional 1,265,295 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,390.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 668,137 shares worth $72,141,498. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

