Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

