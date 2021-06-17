Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $196.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.37. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

