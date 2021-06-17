Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

