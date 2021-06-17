Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mercer International were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $875.00 million, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.08%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.