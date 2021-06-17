Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the May 13th total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIN traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

