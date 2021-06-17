Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Merculet has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $47,531.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00135832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00180553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00924206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,549.23 or 1.00128705 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

