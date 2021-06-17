Mercury Market Cap Achieves $1.43 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $356.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00179819 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.00934860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,748.53 or 1.00196354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

