Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 931,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Merus stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 3,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,931. The company has a market cap of $796.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.63. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

