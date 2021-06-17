Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $3.11

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $773,346.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00008024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

