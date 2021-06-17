Michael Descheneaux Sells 4,012 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $16.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.06. The stock had a trading volume of 551,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,108. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

