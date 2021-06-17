Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $152.39 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

