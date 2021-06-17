Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,127 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.23% of Microchip Technology worth $96,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after purchasing an additional 231,486 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

