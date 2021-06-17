Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of MSFT opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

