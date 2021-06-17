Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.14

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.14 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.35). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 28,144 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of £17.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.14.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

