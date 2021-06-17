MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MOFG opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $493.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

