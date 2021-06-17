MintMe.com Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $434,549.20 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $434,549.20 and approximately $5.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,975.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.39 or 0.06174092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.41 or 0.01566137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00435609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00143649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.07 or 0.00718591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00422321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00367033 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

