Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $102,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 1,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $474.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,432. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $478.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

