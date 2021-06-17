Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $117.65 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.78% of Cameco worth $117,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,386. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

