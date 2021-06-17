Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $180.16 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,768 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Uber Technologies worth $180,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. 780,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,946,338. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

