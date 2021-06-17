Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $78 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 133.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 494,133 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $78,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,816. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

