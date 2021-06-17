Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Hits $7.83 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $7.83 or 0.00020794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $572.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00180182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00911323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,723.91 or 1.00141422 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

