Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 3,626 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mitchell B. Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlueLinx alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of BlueLinx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $712,118.89.

Shares of BXC opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $401.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.