Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MITFF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.13.
Mitie Group Company Profile
